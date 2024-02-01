ADVERTISEMENT

European Union agrees on a new €50 billion aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary's veto threat

February 01, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - BRUSSELS

European Union leaders are making a fresh attempt to unblock a $54 billion financial aid package for Ukraine's war-ravaged economy

AP

European Council President Charles Michel addresses the media during EU summit in Brussels. File | Photo Credit: AP

A top European Union official says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal on new aid for Ukraine just over an hour into a summit of the bloc's leaders and despite threats from Hungary to veto the move.

“We have a deal,” European Council President Charles Michel said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote that all “27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.”

The announcement came despite staunch objections from Hungary in December and in the days leading up to Thursday's summit in Brussels. It was not immediately clear if any concessions were made to secure Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Michel said that the move “locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine,” and demonstrates that the “EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake.”

ALSO READ
Why has Hungary blocked EU aid to Ukraine? | Explained
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US