GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

European Union agrees on a new €50 billion aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary's veto threat

European Union leaders are making a fresh attempt to unblock a $54 billion financial aid package for Ukraine's war-ravaged economy

February 01, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - BRUSSELS

AP
European Council President Charles Michel addresses the media during EU summit in Brussels. File

European Council President Charles Michel addresses the media during EU summit in Brussels. File | Photo Credit: AP

A top European Union official says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal on new aid for Ukraine just over an hour into a summit of the bloc's leaders and despite threats from Hungary to veto the move.

“We have a deal,” European Council President Charles Michel said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote that all “27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.”

The announcement came despite staunch objections from Hungary in December and in the days leading up to Thursday's summit in Brussels. It was not immediately clear if any concessions were made to secure Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's approval.

Mr. Michel said that the move “locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine,” and demonstrates that the “EU is taking leadership and responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake.”

ALSO READ
Why has Hungary blocked EU aid to Ukraine? | Explained
Related Topics

European Union / Hungary / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.