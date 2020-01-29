International

European Parliament ratifies Brexit deal, sealing U.K. exit

Parliamentarians vote on the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU, the final legislative step in the Brexit proceedings, during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels on January 29, 2020.

Parliamentarians vote on the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU, the final legislative step in the Brexit proceedings, during the plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels on January 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The vote at the parliament in Brussels, which came after an emotional debate, was passed by 621 to 49.

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to approve the Brexit deal with London, clearing the final hurdle for Britain’s departure from the E.U.

The vote at the parliament in Brussels, which came after an emotional debate, was passed by 621 to 49, prompting MEPs to burst into a chorus of Auld Lang Syne, a traditional Scottish song of farewell.

