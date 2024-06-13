GIFT a SubscriptionGift
European Court of Justice fines Hungary 200 million euros for failing to comply with asylum rules

Published - June 13, 2024 03:26 pm IST - Brussels

AP

The European Court of Justice ordered Hungary on June 13 to pay a fine of 200 million euros and a further 1 million euros per day of delay for failing to comply with the bloc's asylum rules.

The Court had ruled in December 2020 that Hungary had failed to abide by the bloc's policies for granting international protection and returning illegal migrants.

“In its judgment, the Court holds that Hungary has not taken the measures necessary to comply with the 2020 judgment,” it said in a statement.“ That failure, which consists in deliberately avoiding the application of a common EU policy as a whole, constitutes an unprecedented and extremely serious infringement of EU law.”

