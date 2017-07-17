EU weighs new North Korea sanctions after missile test

The European Union (EU) is considering tougher sanctions on North Korea over its first intercontinental ballistic missile test to prevent the isolated country from funding further nuclear weapons development.

In a statement Monday, the EU’s executive arm condemned the test earlier this month as a “serious threat to international peace and security” and urged an end to such actions.

In addition to existing sanctions, the statement said, the EU “will consider further appropriate responses” in coordination with allies and U.N. efforts.

The EU also offered European support for South Korean efforts to negotiate with North Korea.

The missile launch has stoked international security fears. North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un said he would never negotiate his weapons programs unless the United States abandons its hostile policy toward his country.