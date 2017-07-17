International

EU weighs new North Korea sanctions after missile test

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un said he would never negotiate his weapons programs unless the United States abandons its hostile policy toward his country.

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un said he would never negotiate his weapons programs unless the United States abandons its hostile policy toward his country.   | Photo Credit: AP

The European Union (EU) is considering tougher sanctions on North Korea over its first intercontinental ballistic missile test to prevent the isolated country from funding further nuclear weapons development.

In a statement Monday, the EU’s executive arm condemned the test earlier this month as a “serious threat to international peace and security” and urged an end to such actions.

In addition to existing sanctions, the statement said, the EU “will consider further appropriate responses” in coordination with allies and U.N. efforts.

The EU also offered European support for South Korean efforts to negotiate with North Korea.

The missile launch has stoked international security fears. North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un said he would never negotiate his weapons programs unless the United States abandons its hostile policy toward his country.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 4:18:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/eu-weighs-new-north-korea-sanctions-after-missile-test/article19296174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY