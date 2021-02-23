EU to sanction Myanmar military over coup: Josep Borrell

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a press conference following a EU Foreign Ministers meeting, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on February 22, 2021.

Brussels

23 February 2021 00:11 IST

‘We took the political agreement to apply sanctions targeting the military responsible for the coup and their economic interests’

European Union ministers agreed on Monday to sanction the Myanmar military over its seizure of power and to withhold some development aid, the bloc's top envoy said.

"We took the political agreement to apply sanctions targeting the military responsible for the coup and their economic interests," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"All direct financial support from our development system to the government reform programmes is withheld," he added.

Advertising

Advertising