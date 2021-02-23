EU to sanction Myanmar military over coup: Josep Borrell

‘We took the political agreement to apply sanctions targeting the military responsible for the coup and their economic interests’

European Union ministers agreed on Monday to sanction the Myanmar military over its seizure of power and to withhold some development aid, the bloc's top envoy said.

"We took the political agreement to apply sanctions targeting the military responsible for the coup and their economic interests," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"All direct financial support from our development system to the government reform programmes is withheld," he added.