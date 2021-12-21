EU to push for nine-month vaccine validity

The measure — which needs approval of EU member states to come into effect — comes as the bloc races to get booster jabs into arms.

The European Union is poised to limit the validity of vaccine recognition in its EU COVID certificate to nine months, its executive said on Tuesday, in a bid to encourage boosters.

The European Commission said in a statement it has adopted “a binding acceptance period of nine months (precisely 270 days) of vaccination certificates for the purposes of intra-EU travel”, to come into force from February 1.

The EU move seeks to harmonise acceptance of its COVID certificate across the bloc by making the validity of each jab nine months.