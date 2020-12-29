International

EU seeks China to release jailed citizen journalist

An activist showing his support for Zhang Zhan in Hong Kong.   | Photo Credit: Anthony Kwan

The European Union on Tuesday demanded that China release citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and several other jailed reporters, lawyers and human rights champions.

The EU statement was issued just ahead of Brussels signing a major investment pact with Beijing, despite concerns about China’s labour and civil rights record.

Ms. Zhang was jailed on Monday for four years over allegations of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” during her coverage of the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in epicentre Wuhan, her lawyer said.

“Prior to her detention, Ms. Zhang Zhan had been reporting about the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan,” EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement. “According to credible sources, Ms. Zhang has been subject to torture and ill-treatment during her detention and her health condition has seriously deteriorated.”

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 9:31:15 PM

