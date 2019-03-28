U.K. parliament to debate Brexit on March 29 as E.U. wants a ‘yes’

The European Union’s executive said on March 28 that if Britain fails to ratify its divorce agreement this week, Brexit will only postponed until April 12 by which time London must inform the bloc of its plans.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas was commenting on indicative votes in the U.K. parliament that produced no clear majority for any Brexit option: “If the Withdrawal Agreement is not ratified by the end of this week, Article 50 will be extended to April 12 and it is now for the U.K. government to inform about how it sees the next steps,” Mr. Schinas said. “We counted eight ‘noes’ last night, now we need a ‘yes’ on the way forward.”

The E.U. has agreed to delay Brexit until May 22 if the deal is approved this week.

U.K. parliament to debate Brexit on March 29, exact format unclear

The House of Commons will discuss a motion relating to Brexit on March 29, the government's leader in parliament Andrea Leadsom said on March 28, but it was not yet clear whether this would result in a formal third vote on the government's Brexit deal.

Last week, Speaker, John Bercow, said another vote on the deal could only be held if it was different to the one lawmakers have already rejected.

“We recognise that any motion brought forward tomorrow will need to be compliant with the speakers ruling and that discussion is ongoing and a motion will be tabled just as soon as possible and obviously by later today,” Ms. Leadsom told parliament.

‘May’s Brexit deal is dead’

Boris Johnson, who led the campaign to leave the European Union, said Ms. May’s twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal is dead, the Evening Standard newspaper said on March 28.

Boris: May’s deal is dead, the newspaper said on its front page.

The newspaper said Mr. Johnson, who fell in behind the deal after Ms. May promised to quit if it was passed, had told friends: “It’s dead anyway.”