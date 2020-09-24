International

Belarus' Lukashenko not legitimate President, says EU

Protesters block a police bus during an opposition rally to protest against the presidential inauguration in Minsk, on September 23, 2020.

Protesters block a police bus during an opposition rally to protest against the presidential inauguration in Minsk, on September 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday, saying his abrupt swearing-in on Wednesday went directly against the will of the people.

Also read: Editorial | Mayhem in Minsk

“The so-called 'inauguration' ... and the new mandate claimed by Aleksander Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy,” the EU's 27 states said in a statement.

“This 'inauguration' directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population, as expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus.”

