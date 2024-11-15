 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU regulator backs Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

The agency said benefits of Leqembi in slowing down progression of disease symptoms are greater than its risks in patients with one or no copy of the gene variant, which was assessed during the re-examination

Published - November 15, 2024 08:57 am IST - Amsterdam

Reuters
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty images

The European Union’s drugs regulator on Thursday (November 14, 2024) recommended approval of Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi for some patients with early Alzheimer’s disease, reversing its initial decision from four months ago. The backing could make it the EU’s first treatment for the brain-wasting condition if this recommendation is accepted by the European Commission.

Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and Biogen slows cognitive decline, side-effects in focus

The regulator’s human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended approval for a narrower set of patients than those evaluated in the drug’s trial.

Eisai and Biogen had tested the drug in patients with one or no copy of the ApoE4 gene variant, which is linked with an earlier onset of the disease. The trial also included patients who had two copies of the gene variant.

In July, the regulator rejected the drug saying that the risk of serious brain swelling did not outweigh its small impact on slowing cognitive decline.

The agency said benefits of Leqembi in slowing down progression of disease symptoms are greater than its risks in patients with one or no copy of the gene variant, which was assessed during the re-examination.

Explained | Will new drug slow progress of Alzheimer’s?

Patients with only one or no copy of ApoE4 are less likely to experience serious side effects of brain swelling and potential bleeding seen in trials, the EU regulator said.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:57 am IST

Related Topics

medicine / health / alzheimer's disease

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.