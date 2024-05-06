ADVERTISEMENT

EU ready for 'tough decisions to protect economy', von der Leyen tells China

May 06, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - Paris

We will defend our companies, we will defend our economies, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron, China’s President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a trilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, Paris, as part of the Chinese president’s two-day state visit to France on May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on May 6 that the EU would not shy away from taking tough measures to protect its economy and security, amid tense trade relations with China.

"China that plays fair is good for all of us," she said following trilateral talks in Paris with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron. "Europe will not waver from making tough decisions needed to protect its economy and its security," she said. "We will defend our companies, we will defend our economies."

Ms. Von der Leyen said there were "imbalances that remain significant" and "a matter of great concern". She singled out Chinese subsidies for electric cars and steel that were "flooding the European market".

Chinas also continued to "massively support its manufacturing sector" whose surplus production could not be absorbed by the rest of the world.

Ms. Von der Leyen also said China was not allowing EU companies fair access to its market. While she was confident of possible progress in talks, von der Leyen also said that "we stand ready to make full use of our trade defence instruments if this is necessary", adding that "Europe cannot accept market distorting practises".

Mr. Macron had already pressed Mr. Xi on the Chinese leader's state visit to France to accept fair global trade rules for EU-China exchanges. "The future of our continent will very clearly depend on our ability to continue to develop relations with China in a balanced manner," Mr. Macron said.

