EU president says Ukraine has unconditional support ahead of summit

Ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine ‘is fighting for our shared values’

January 28, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Reuters
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives to attend the European Parliament plenary ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day in Brussels on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Ms. von der Leyen said ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week that Ukraine had unconditional support from the bloc and that the country needed to prevail against Russian attacks to defend European values. | Photo Credit: AP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit next week that Ukraine had unconditional support from the bloc and that the country needed to prevail against Russian attacks to defend European values.

"We stand by Ukraine's side without any ifs and buts," von der Leyen said in a speech on Saturday at an event of her party, the Christian Democrat CDU, in Duesseldorf, Germany.

Ukraine "is fighting for our shared values, it is fighting for the respect of international law and for the principles of democracy and that is why Ukraine has to win this war", she said.

Von der Leyen and her fellow EU commissioners plan an EU-Ukraine summit on Feb. 3.

