EU presidency wants war crimes tribunal over Izyum graves

The appeal follows the discovery of around 450 graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum

AFP Prague:
September 17, 2022 21:00 IST

A satellite image shows the entrance of Pishanske cemetery, in Izyum, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU presidency, on Saturday called for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes after new mass graves were found in Ukraine.

The appeal follows the discovery of around 450 graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum with most of the exhumed bodies showing signs of torture.

"In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Twitter.

"We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals," he added.

"I call for the speedy establishment of a special international tribunal that will prosecute the crime of aggression," Mr. Lipavsky said.

Investigators said some bodies in the graves found near the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum had hands tied behind their backs. They also found the bodies of children.

The Czech Republic, a former communist country and now EU and NATO member, has received around 400,000 refugees from Ukraine and provided military aid worth some $150 million to the country invaded by Russia on February 24.

