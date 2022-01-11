International

EU Parliament President Sassoli dies at 65

European Parliament President David Sassoli attends a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 7, 2021. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet on January 11.

Sassoli (65) passed away at 1.15 a.m. on January 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Mr. Cuillo added.

Sassoli had been hospitalised in Italy since December 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said on January 10.

Sassoli, was first elected at the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as the Parliament’s Vice President. He had decided not to run for re-election when lawmakers vote to appoint their new president later this month.

The European Parliament, headquartered in in Strasbourg, France, represents the 450 million citizens of the European Unoin and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy.” It is one of the seven branches of the EU and has more than 700 members directly elected by its member nations.


