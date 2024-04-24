ADVERTISEMENT

EU Parliament adopts new rules to improve air quality by 2030

April 24, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - BRUSSELS

The new rules make currently-fragmented air quality indices across the EU comparable, clear and publicly available.

Reuters

General view of the European Parliament. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Parliament adopted stricter legally-binding air pollution limits on Wednesday that must be complied with by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Health Organization (WHO) tightened its air quality guidelines last year, hoping to push countries toward clean energy and prevent deaths caused by dirty air.

Air pollution causes 300,000 premature deaths in Europe each year. EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said the tougher EU rules could reduce that number by 70% over the next 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe's air quality has improved over the last decade, but the EU has still taken more than 10 countries to court for breaching its limits. The European Court of Justice has found countries including France, Poland, Italy and Romania guilty of illegal air pollution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

How it works

The deal between the EU governments and the Parliament sets stricter 2030 limits and target values for several of the pollutants with a severe impact on human health.

The new rules also make currently-fragmented air quality indices across the EU comparable, clear and publicly available.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the new national rules are being violated, those affected by air pollution will be able to take legal action, and citizens may receive compensation if their health has been damaged.

"This is a law which will protect public health and the health of our citizens, because we know that clean air is not a luxury at all. It's a right that we should be guaranteeing," Javi Lopez, a Spanish Member of the Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the Parliament, said.

The EU Parliament approved the law with a majority of 381 votes in favour, 225 against and 17 abstentions.

It still needs approval from EU countries to enter into force, usually a formality which approves laws with no changes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US