EU nations agree to Brexit extension until January 31

European Council president Donald Tusk.

European Council president Donald Tusk.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union after Britain leaves agreed on Monday to accept London's request for a Brexit extension until January 31, 2020.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020,” Mr. Tusk said in a tweet.

Mr. Tusk also said the decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, which means EU leaders will not have to meet in person to formalise it.

Mr. Tusk’s announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain’s departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

It’s the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain’s departure from the EU.

