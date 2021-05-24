EU mulls shunning Belarusian airspace over forced landing

Leaders to hold summit, may tighten sanctions on Minsk

The European Union is considering shunning Belarus’s airspace and banning national carrier Belavia from EU airports after Belarusian authorities scrambled a warplane and forced a Ryanair jetliner to land in Minsk.

Western leaders reached for the strongest language to condemn Sunday’s incident, in which a Belarusian warplane intercepted a flight between Greece and Lithuania and forced it down in Minsk, where a dissident journalist was arrested. Countries have called for the release of 26-year-old Roman Protasevich.

EU leaders will discuss tightening sanctions already in place against Minsk at a summit on Monday evening, and could also restrict ground transit links between Belarus and the bloc.

“Together with international partners, we will work to close the airspace of Belarus to international flights,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Monday.

France’s Europe Minister, Clement Beaune, called the plane’s forced diversion “an act of state piracy that cannot be left unpunished”, and proposed tougher sanctions against Belarus. “We are working on a package of measures that go beyond sanctions against individuals” and may also suspend ground transit links with the EU, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

The EU has blacklisted 88 individuals and seven firms accused of “repression and intimidation” following protests against President Aleksander Lukashenko’s victory in election last year, which opponents say was rigged. The sanctions also include a ban on travel to the EU for Mr. Lukashenko and his son.