EU Middle East envoy vows to push for two-state solution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stubborn opposition to a Palestinian state does not deter the European Union's Middle East peace envoy from believing a two-state solution remains achievable.

Sven Koopmans, in an interview with AFP, said with the Gaza war ongoing and Israel needing international support, Mr. Netanyahu's government cannot indefinitely disregard European views on resolving the conflict.

Mr. Netanyahu and some Ministers in his right-wing government staunchly oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, which many argue has become even more urgent since Hamas's October 7 attacks sparked the devastating war.

"I think that recently he was very explicit about rejecting the two-state solution," Mr. Koopmans said.

"Now, that means that he has a different point of view from much of the rest of the world."

The Dutch diplomat said one side's rejection of "the outcome that we believe is necessary" does not mean efforts to seek a solution should cease.

Last month the European Union invited Israel to discuss Gaza and human rights.

Israel agreed to a meeting after July 1, when Hungary, which supports Mr. Netanyahu's government, assumed the EU presidency.

"It is important that we have that discussion," said Mr. Koopmans.

"I am sure that in such a meeting, there will be very substantive discussions about what we expect from our partner Israel.

"And that relates to things that we do not see at present."

‘Relevant actor’

Mr. Koopmans said it was "completely unacceptable" for there to be thousands of aid trucks waiting at the Gaza border.

The envoy also raised concerns about Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, saying some attacks amounted to "genuine terrorism".

Named as special representative for the peace process in 2021, Mr. Koopmans said the European Union was one of the most energetic institutions pushing for a two-state solution.

Mr. Koopmans said his work was guided by the EU's 1980 declaration recognising the "right to existence and to security" for Israel and "the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people".

The declaration called Israeli settlements on Palestinian land "a serious obstacle to the peace process".

The European bloc was only nine members then and Mr. Koopmans acknowledged divisions within the 27 existing members on the Middle East strife.

But he insisted the bloc "should not make ourselves smaller than we are".

He highlighted that the 27 countries, with a combined population of 450 million, were Israel's largest trading partner and the top aid donor to the Palestinians.

"We are the biggest political neighbour to both of them. Of course, we are not the biggest security provider, let's be honest. But we are a big and relevant actor."

EU nuances

Mr. Koopmans listed his top priorities as ending the suffering in Gaza, preventing a regional war between Israel and Hezbollah, and reviving the peace process to establish "a free state of Palestine living alongside a safe and secure Israel".

The envoy acknowledged the "different nuances" of EU members on the Middle East.

Spain and Ireland joined non-EU member Norway in recognising a Palestinian state this year.

Hungary and the Czech Republic have on the other hand sought to block EU sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

The Palestinian state recognitions infuriated Israel, while Mr. Koopmans said the move could "contribute" to a solution to the conflict.

The European Union is also a major backer of the Palestinian Authority that many countries say Israel seeks to undermine.

"We want to see the PA thrive. We want it to have an ability to govern in an effective and legitimate manner," said Mr. Koopmans.

"We want to strengthen the PA also so that it can again take over in Gaza when the time is there."

The European Union met with Foreign Ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in May and Mr. Koopmans said there were "positive reactions" to its proposals.