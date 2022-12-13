EU makes breakthrough on climate-protection import tax

December 13, 2022 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Brussels

As some aspects of the tax, known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, are tied up in other dossiers, a full decision on the tax can only be completed at a later date

PTI

The EU is pushing through a tax on foreign companies that want to import products that do not meet its climate-protection standards | Photo Credit: Reuters

The European Union moved closer Tuesday to pushing through an unprecedented tax on foreign companies that want to import products that do not meet climate-protection standards that EU companies have to comply with.

ALSO READ
COP27 | India, China, Brazil, South Africa oppose ‘carbon border tax’

The breakthrough between the EU parliament and the 27 member states still stopped short of a full deal, but brought the implementation of the system within striking distance. Because some aspects of the tax, known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, are tied up in other dossiers, a full decision on the tax can only be completed at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax will seek to create a competitive level playing field after EU companies complained that they had to incur high costs to meet climate targets while international competitors could simply import their goods without such constraints and price local producers out of the market.

"This will ensure a balanced treatment of such imports and is designed to encourage our partners in the world to join the EU's climate efforts,” said Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Only countries with the same climate ambition as the EU will be able to export to the EU” without being hit by the tax, the EU parliament said in a statement. “The new rules will therefore ensure that EU and global climate efforts are not undermined by production being relocated from the EU to countries with less ambitious policies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US