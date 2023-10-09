EU freezes Palestinian funding following Hamas Attack

October 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - London

The European Union (EU) announced that it would stop funding to the Palestinian territories with immediate effect, following Hamas’s weekend attack on Israel, which killed over 700 people in Israel and over 560 in retaliatory attacks in Gaza.

The EU is the largest donor of aid to the Palestinian territories. Monday’s announcement involves a total of EUR 691 million, comprising the full EU development portfolio, which was placed under review, according to EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point,” Mr. Varhelyi wrote on X. “There can be no business as usual,” he said.

All projects currently underway were put under review and all payments were immediately suspended as per Mr. Varhelyi.

The EU had planned a total of EUR 1.8 billion in funding for Palestinian territories (the West Bank and Gaza) between 2021 and 2024. Austria and Germany also announced, on Monday, the temporary suspension of bilateral aid to Palestinian territories.

The EU “in no way” funds Hamas activities, the bloc’s Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer said at a press briefing on Monday. The EU had already designated Hamas as a terror group.

“Incitement to hatred, violence and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many,” Mr Varhelyi said on Monday.

EU foreign ministers are expected to meet informally on Tuesday to discuss the funding freeze.

