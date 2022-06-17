EU Commission backs candidate status for Ukraine

The recommendation will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, left, prior to a media conference after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The executive arm of the European Union recommended Friday that Ukraine be granted candidate status to one day join the 27-nation bloc.

The European Commission recommendation is the first step on the long road toward membership and comes a day after four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv’s candidacy. The recommendation will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.

The promise of membership in the EU holds deep symbolism for the nation at war. But it is only the first step in a process that could take decades.

Meanwhile, Russia pressed its attacks on cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, leaving desperate residents struggling to make sense of what the next years hold for them.

“We are old people, we do not have a place to go. Where will I go?” asked Vira Miedientseva, one of the elderly residents grappling with the aftermath of at attack Thursday in Lysychansk, which lies just across the river from Sievierodonesk, a key focus of battles in recent weeks that Russians have nearly captured.

The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine’s candidate status. But the process still is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.