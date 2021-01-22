International

EU chief urges Putin to free Navalny

European Council chief Charles Michel demanded the “immediate release” of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny in a call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

“The President of the European Council informed President Putin of the grave concern in the European Union and its Member States over recent developments and called to fully and unconditionally respect Alexei Navalny’s rights,” Mr. Michel’s office said.

And Mr. Michel told the Kremlin chief that he would launch a “strategic debate” on EU-Russia relations when he convenes a summit of all 27 EU leaders in March.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 10:02:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/eu-chief-urges-putin-to-free-navalny/article33637756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY