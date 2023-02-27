ADVERTISEMENT

EU chief, U.K. PM to meet on February 27 over Northern Ireland protocol

February 27, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Brussels

The meeting will happen in Berkshire, west of London, the European Commission told media

AFP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are due to meet, the two sides said, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute. File | Photo Credit: AP

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Britain on Monday to discuss changes on the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, they said in a joint statement.

The two "agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland", said the statement issued Sunday.

Commission "President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the Prime Minister in the U.K. tomorrow [Monday]," it said.

The meeting will happen in Berkshire, west of London, the European Commission told media, adding that Number 10 was in charge of arrangements.

Berkshire, a county, is home to Windsor Castle, a residence of King Charles III.

British media had reported that Mr. Sunak had looked at calling any resulting text modifying application of the protocol the "Windsor agreement".

They had also reported that there were plans for Ms. von der Leyen to meet King Charles on the day of any agreement on changes to the protocol's implementation. That was reportedly supposed to happen on Saturday but was put off.

CONNECT WITH US