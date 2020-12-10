EU chief publishes contingency plan

Ursula von der Leyen.

Brussels

10 December 2020 21:47 IST

It protects road and air travel and fishing rights in case of no deal

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday published a back-up plan to protect road and air travel and fishing rights if Britain leaves the union without a trade deal.

The U.K. left the European Union on January 31, and at the end of this month, it will leave the bloc's single market and customs union.

“Negotiations are still ongoing. However, given that the end of the transition is very near, there is no guarantee that if and when an agreement is found, it can enter into force on time,” Ms. von der Leyen said.

“Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having a deal in place with the U.K. on January 1, 2021. That is why we are coming forward with these measures today,” she said.

Several EU members, notably France, have been pushing for Ms. von der Leyen’s Commission and her negotiator Michel Barnier to take a tougher line, and to publish the contingency plan to show they are ready for “no deal”. The EU Commission described the plan as “a set of targeted contingency measures ensuring basic reciprocal air and road connectivity between the EU and the U.K., as well as allowing for the possibility of reciprocal fishing access by EU and U.K. vessels to each other's waters.”

The measures would go into effect on January 1. Basic air transport will continue for six months provided the U.K. agrees to reciprocate, as will access for road haulage.

The interim fisheries regulation would continue until the end of 2021, but it provides for “continued reciprocal access by EU and U.K. vessels to each other’s waters”. Boris Johnson’s government insists it will assume full sovereignty over its waters on January 1, and Number 10 greeted the publication of the plan with extreme caution.

“Once we leave the end of the transition period, we will take back control of our waters,” Mr. Johnson's official spokesman told reporters. On transport issues, Number 10 promised to study the EU proposals, adding: “This kind of statement from the EU is expected. We've obviously set out our own plans in the event of an FTA not being reached.”