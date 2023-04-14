ADVERTISEMENT

EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine: EU foreign policy chief

April 14, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

‘Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible,’ said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in an address to China

Reuters

File picture of European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. | Photo Credit: via Reuters

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

ALSO READ
Explained | Locating China in the Russia-Ukraine war

The comment was contained in a speech that Mr. Borrell had been due to deliver to a think tank in Beijing on Friday, but he had to cancel his trip to China after catching COVID-19 and the prepared remarks were published on the EU's website.

"It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the European Union to maintain a relationship of trust with China, which I would like to see, if China does not contribute to the search for a political solution based on Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian territory," Mr. Borrell said.

"Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible," Mr. Borrell said, adding an appeal for Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and for China to provide more humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Xi begins new term with turn to old allies

Mr. Xi has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice but not spoken with Mr. Zelenskyy since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in February 2022.

China stated its opposition to attacks on civilians and on nuclear facilities in position paper on Ukraine published in February, but it has refrained from openly criticising Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US