EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine: EU foreign policy chief

‘Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible,’ said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in an address to China

April 14, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

Reuters
File picture of European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

File picture of European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. | Photo Credit: via Reuters

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis.

The comment was contained in a speech that Mr. Borrell had been due to deliver to a think tank in Beijing on Friday, but he had to cancel his trip to China after catching COVID-19 and the prepared remarks were published on the EU's website.

"It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the European Union to maintain a relationship of trust with China, which I would like to see, if China does not contribute to the search for a political solution based on Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian territory," Mr. Borrell said.

"Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible," Mr. Borrell said, adding an appeal for Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and for China to provide more humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

Mr. Xi has met Russian President Vladimir Putin twice but not spoken with Mr. Zelenskyy since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in February 2022.

China stated its opposition to attacks on civilians and on nuclear facilities in position paper on Ukraine published in February, but it has refrained from openly criticising Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

