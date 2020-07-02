International

EU asks Russia to probe vote ‘irregularities’

The European Union on Thursday called on Russia to probe reports of irregularities during a nationwide vote to approve constitutional changes allowing President Vladimir Putin to potentially extend his rule until 2036.

“We are aware of reports and allegations of irregularities during the vote, including voter coercion, double voting, violation of secrecy of the vote, and allegations of police violence against a journalist who was present to observe,” said EU spokesman Peter Stano. “We expect these reports to be duly investigated because these are serious allegations,” Mr. Stano said.

The EU also criticised an amendment of the reform that gave Russian law primacy over its international commitments.

