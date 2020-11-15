International

Ethiopia’s Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea

Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia wait to register at the UNCHR center at Hamdayet, Sudan on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region has confirmed firing missiles at neighbouring Eritrea’s capital, and he is threatening more, saying that we will take any legitimate military target and we will fire. The confirmation marks a huge escalation as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region now spills across an international border.

Tigray regional President Debretsion Gebremichael, in an interview with The Associated Press, would not say how many missiles were fired at the city of Asmara on Saturday but said it was the only city in Eritrea that was targeted.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2020 2:23:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ethiopias-tigray-leader-confirms-firing-missiles-at-eritrea/article33101704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY