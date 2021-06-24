International

Ethiopian army confirms Tigray airstrike

Associated Press ADDIS ABABA 24 June 2021 21:40 IST
Updated: 24 June 2021 21:40 IST

Ethiopia’s military on Thursday confirmed it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the Tigray region that locals say killed dozens of civilians, but the military insisted that only combatants were targeted.

Bodies were still being pulled from the rubble and dozens of survivors were still arriving at hospitals, a doctor told AP.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
Read more...