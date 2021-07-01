Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to ensure truce

The Ethiopian government on Thursday urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — the former rulers of Ethiopia’s Tigray region — said on Monday they were back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting.

The government declared a unilateral ceasefire but the TPLF dismissed it as a joke and hostilities persisted on Thursday.

A bridge over the Tekeze River has been destroyed and delivering aid to the region would be hampered, the International Rescue Committee said.