Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hails role of Eritrea as he receives Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister receives the Nobel Peace Prize during a ceremony in Oslo on December 10, 2019.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister receives the Nobel Peace Prize during a ceremony in Oslo on December 10, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Since taking power in 2018, Mr. Abiy has implemented sweeping political reforms that won him praise.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed the role played by ex-foe Eritrea in the Nobel Peace Prize he collected on Tuesday for his efforts to resolve the long-running conflict between the two neighbours.

“I accept this award on behalf of Ethiopians and Eritreans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of peace,” Mr. Abiy said after he received the prestigious award in a formal ceremony at Oslo's City Hall.

“Likewise, I accept this award on behalf of my partner, and comrade-in-peace, President Isaias Afwerki, whose goodwill, trust and commitment were vital in ending the two-decade deadlock between our countries,” he added.

“The global military superpowers are expanding their military presence in the area. Terrorist and extremist groups also seek to establish a foothold,” Mr. Abiy said.

“We do not want the Horn to be a battleground for superpowers nor a hideout for the merchants of terror and brokers of despair and misery.”

Since taking power in 2018, Mr. Abiy has implemented sweeping political reforms that won him praise but also lifted the lid on long-repressed tensions between Ethiopia's many ethnic groups.

