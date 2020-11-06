International

Ethiopia PM says ‘clear, limited’ objectives to military operation

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday that military operations launched in the northern region of Tigray had limited objectives, as concern mounts over a possible slide into war.

“Operations by federal defence forces underway in northern Ethiopia have clear, limited and achievable objectives — to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order, and to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life wherever they are in the country,” Mr. Abiy wrote on Twitter.

His comments come after the military said on Wednesday it was at war with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) after months of tensions between Addis Ababa and the party whose leaders effectively ruled Ethiopia for three decades before Mr. Abiy took power.

Mr. Abiy appeared to be seeking to play down the bellicose rhetoric, and responded to growing international calls for dialogue between the two sides.

He said the government “patiently tried for several months to resolve differences with TPLF leadership peacefully; we tried mediation, reconciliation, dialogue.

“All failed (because) of TPLF criminal hubris and intransigence. In the last straw TPLF attacked the Northern Command based in Tigray.”

Mr. Abiy, the winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, announced Wednesday that he had ordered military operations in Tigray in response to an “attack” by the TPLF on a military camp there.

The TPLF denies the attack occurred and accuses Mr. Abiy of concocting the story to justify deploying the military against the party.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed deep alarm at the situation and urged de-escalation.

Comments
Related Articles

Presidential race exposes America’s ‘perilous’ divides

Some Republican lawmakers break with Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims

Austria to shut 'radical' mosques after Vienna attack

Australia accuses head of Chinese group of foreign meddling

UK’s Liverpool rolls out first city-wide coronavirus tests

Coronavirus | U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in quaratine after contact tests positive

Greta Thunberg recycles Donald Trump’s jibe as he tries to ‘stop’ vote counting

News Analysis: Donald Trump’s vote diatribe both shocking, unsurprising

Facebook launches how-to guide for Indian small businesses to promote on its platforms

German police search homes of four suspected of ties to Vienna attacker

U.S. elections 2020 | Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue

Full economic recovery unlikely in U.S. until people are confident to resume normal activities: Federal Reserve chairman

Nintendo's profit triples as pandemic has people playing games

US presidential elections | Fact Check: Donald Trump makes series of inaccurate comments on polls

2020 US presidential election generated highest voter turnout rate in 120 years

U.S. presidential election | Trump campaign loses lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia

U.S. elections | Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence

Trump falsely claims election being 'stolen' as votes push Biden closer to victory

Sri Lanka reports five Covid deaths amid curfew

Coronavirus | China bars travellers from India, U.K. citing COVID-19 cases
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2020 9:42:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ethiopia-pm-says-clear-limited-objectives-to-military-operation/article33042935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY