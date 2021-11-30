Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges TPLF rebels to ‘surrender’

Fierce fighting is under way for a key highway in Afar region

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front.

“It [rebels] should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people,” Mr. Abiy said.

The northeastern region of Afar has been the site of fierce fighting in recent weeks as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group tries to seize control of a critical highway that supplies the capital Addis Ababa.

On Sunday, state media claimed the Army controlled the lowland Afar town of Chifra, and Mr. Abiy said on Tuesday such gains would be replicated to the west, in Amhara region.

“We scored an unthinkable victory with the eastern command in one day... Now in the west we will repeat this victory,” he said.

A TPLF spokesman on Monday dismissed Mr. Abiy’s deployment as a “circus”.