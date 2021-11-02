International

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

A destroyed tank is seen by the side of the road south of Humera in western Tigray, then annexed by the Amhara region, in Ethiopia. File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: AP

Ethiopia's government has declared a national state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital as the country's yearlong war escalates quickly.

The declaration by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighbouring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops.

Thousands of people have been killed since then.

The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Mr. Abiy took office, against any attempt to “besiege” the capital, Addis Ababa, after seizing control in recent days of the strategic cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. That positions them to move down a major highway toward the capital.

The state of emergency takes affect immediately and will last for six months. The government can impose a curfew, disrupt transport services and travel and detain indefinitely anyone suspected of having links with a terrorist group.

Local administrations in some areas could be disbanded and a military leadership could be installed.

Such actions would be implemented by law. Ethiopian lawmakers are expected to convene within 48 hours.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 10:39:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ethiopia-orders-emergency-as-tigray-forces-threaten-capital/article37311918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY