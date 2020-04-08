International

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, on April 8 declared a state of emergency in the country to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, his office said on Twitter.

“Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency,” Mr. Abiy’s office said.

Coronavirus
