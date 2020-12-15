Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini dies of COVID-19

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus in neighbouring South Africa, has died.
He was 52.
The Prime Minister of Africa’s last absolute monarchy Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, was moved to South Africa on December 1, a fortnight after testing positive for COVID-19, reportedly because of better healthcare facilities here.
Dlamini’s death was announced by the government of Eswatini.
“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon (Sunday) while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa, Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement.
“Government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements,” the statement added.
Dlamini had worked in the banking sector and then as the chief executive officer in Eswatini of South African telecom giant MTN before being appointed in October 2018 as Prime Minister by King Mswati III, who names all ministers and controls Parliament.
The landlocked kingdom of Eswatini, with a population of just over 1.2 million, has reported over 6,700 coronavirus cases and 127 deaths so far.
World Bank statistics showed that almost 40 percent of Eswatini lived below the poverty line in 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath