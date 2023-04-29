HamberMenu
Erdogan unveils Turkey's first astronaut on election trail

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country's first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year

April 29, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - ISTANBUL

AP
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan throws carnations as he greets people at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul, Turkey April 29, 2023.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan throws carnations as he greets people at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul, Turkey April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkey’s first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on April 29.

Air Force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defense contractor Roketsan.

Mr. Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul, the president's first public appearance since falling ill during a TV interview on April 25. He appeared alongside Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, and Libya's interim Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

“Our friend, who will go on Turkey’s first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days,” Mr. Erdogan said. “Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country’s esteemed universities and research institutions during this mission.”

Mr. Erdogan described Mr. Gezeravci as a “heroic Turkish pilot who has achieved significant success in our Air Force Command.”

The Turkish Space Agency website describes Mr. Gezeravci as a 21-year air force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology.

Wearing a red flight jacket, Mr. Erdogan appeared in robust health as he addressed crowds at the festival. Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 14, and opinion polls show Mr. Erdogan in potentially his toughest race since he came to power two decades ago.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, greets people at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul, Turkey April 29, 2023.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, greets people at Teknofest airshow in Istanbul, Turkey April 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkey is dealing with a prolonged economic downturn, and the government received criticism after a February earthquake killed more than 50,000 in the country. Experts blamed the high death toll in part on shoddy construction and law enforcement of building codes.

While campaigning for reelection, Mr. Erdogan has unveiled a number of prestigious projects, such as Turkey’s first nuclear power plant and the delivery of natural gas from Black Sea reserves.

