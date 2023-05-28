ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar’s Emir congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan before final election result

May 28, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - DUBAI

Official final results have not yet been released, but data based on the vast majority of ballot boxes counted showed Erdogan leading with roughly 52% support.

Reuters

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turks had given him the responsibility of governing for the next five years, declaring Turkey as the only winner of a runoff Presidential election. | file photo | Photo Credit: AP

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turks had given him the responsibility of governing for the next five years, declaring Turkey as the only winner of a runoff Presidential election.

Addressing supporters atop a bus in Istanbul, Erdogan, who has led Turkey for two decades, thanked people for voting and said he completed Sunday’s runoff vote against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with their support.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also congratulated Mr. Erdogan on his presidential win on Sunday, before the final results of the Turkish election was announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet, the Emir wished Erdogan success in his new term, as data from both Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency and opposition ANKA news agency gave the Turkish President an edge in the election runoff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US