ADVERTISEMENT

Erdogan says Turkiye firmly backs Hamas leaders

March 09, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated March 10, 2024 06:54 am IST - Ankara

"No-one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organisation," he said in a speech in Istanbul

AFP

Turkiye is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkish President Recep Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Ankara "firmly backs" Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organisation," he said in a speech in Istanbul. "Turkiye is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them."

Mr. Erdogan has been one of the most virulent critics of Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, which began after an October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel that claimed at least 1,160 lives, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas leadership: The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas was established during the start of the First Intifada in December 1987. It was founded by Sheikh Ahmad Yassin and other members of the Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine.

Israel has responded with a relentless ground and air offensive that the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said has killed at least 30,878 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave, mostly women and children.

Mr. Erdogan has called Israel a "terrorist state" and accused it of conducting a "genocide" in Gaza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US