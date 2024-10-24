GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erdogan says Turkey ‘determined’ to pursue BRICS dialogue 

Published - October 24, 2024 06:15 pm IST - Kazan

AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they with other participants in the BRICS Plus format meeting pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24, 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they with other participants in the BRICS Plus format meeting pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Turkey is determined to pursue its talks with the BRICS group of emerging market nations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday (October 24, 2024) after Ankara became the first NATO member seeking to join.

Mr. Erdogan joined the summit at the invitation of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after asking last month to join the bloc which incorporates Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“We are determined to further our dialogue with the BRICS family, with whom we have developed close relations based on mutual respect and win-win,” he told delegates at the BRICS forum in the Russian city of Kazan.

If admitted, it would be the first NATO member to join the alliance which sees itself as a counterweight to Western powers and whose members are sharply at odds the West over several issues, notably the ongoing Mideast conflict.

“The political and financial mechanisms that emerged after World War II cannot deliver what is expected of them,” Mr. Erdogan said.

BRICS, he added, made a “unique contribution.. to the construction of a more just world” through “the development of global trade, economic growth and sustainable development goals”.

BRICS is an acronym for its five founding members although the alliance added four nations this year, three from the Middle East - including Iran.

