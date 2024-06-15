GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Erdogan says Biden faces a test of sincerity in handling of the Gaza war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said U.S. President Biden is expected to demonstrate that the Gaza ceasefire plan is not a calculated electoral tactic but a sincere effort to end the war.

Updated - June 15, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 05:52 pm IST - ISTANBUL

Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a working session on AI, Energy, Africa and Mideast, at the G7, on June 14, 2024, in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari, southern Italy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a working session on AI, Energy, Africa and Mideast, at the G7, on June 14, 2024, in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari, southern Italy. | Photo Credit: AP

Türkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on June 15 that U.S. President Joe Biden is undergoing “a test of sincerity” in his handling of the Gaza war.

In an interview with reporters on his way back from the G7 Summit in Italy, Mr. Erdogan said Mr. Biden is expected to demonstrate that the Gaza ceasefire plan is not a calculated electoral tactic but a sincere effort to end the war.

He also said that Germany softened its stance on the sales of Eurofightesr jets to Türkiye. In November, Türkiye said the country was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy Eurofighter Typhoons, though Germany objected the idea. “Eurofighters are important to us,” he added.

Mr. Erdogan also said that inflation will be put on a more favourable position in the final quarter with the steps to be taken on interest rates.

"Policies aimed at rebalancing the economy are bearing fruit," Erdogan said.

Related Topics

Turkey / USA / Israel-Palestine Conflict

