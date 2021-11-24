Erdogan hosts UAE’s Crown Prince in attempt to mend ties

Visit seeks to increase economic cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting Abu Dhabi’s powerful Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday, as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates seek to repair their tense relations and increase economic cooperation.

The visit by the Crown Prince, seen as the de facto leader and the force behind the UAE’s foreign policy posture, is his first official trip to Turkey since 2012, and the highest-level visit by an Emirati official since relations hit a low. The Crown Prince’s brother who is the UAE National Security Adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Turkey in August as the first major step toward mending strained ties.