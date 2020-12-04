Erdogan hopes France will ‘get rid of Macron’

Istanbul

04 December 2020 22:37 IST

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hopes France will “get rid” of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as soon as possible, in the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the two leaders.

“Macron is a trouble for France. With Macron, France is passing through a very, very dangerous period. I hope that France will get rid of Macron trouble as soon as possible,” Mr. Erdogan said .

Turkey and France are embroiled in a series of disputes, from tensions in the eastern Mediterranean to the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

And the spat has risen to new levels in recent months as France has moved to crack down on Islamist extremism after several attacks on French soil. Mr. Erdogan has repeatedly suggested that Mr. Macron get “mental checks” and urged the Turkish people to boycott French-labelled products.

On Friday, Mr. Ergodan said France should get rid of Mr. Macron “otherwise they will not be able to get rid of yellow vests,” referring to the protest movement that began in France in 2018. “Yellow vests could later turn into red vests,” Mr. Erdogan said, without elaborating.