Erdogan hits out at Arab ‘treason’ over Donald Trump plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday blasted several Arab countries for backing a West Asia peace plan unveiled by the United States, condemning it as “treason.”

“Some Arab countries that support such a plan commit treason against Jerusalem, as well as against their own people, and more importantly against all humanity,” Mr. Erdogan told his party's provincial heads in Ankara.

Mr. Erdogan, a strong advocate of Palestinian rights, singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman.

“Saudi Arabia in particular, you are silent. When will you break your silence? You look at Oman, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi is the same,” he said.

“Shame on you! Shame on you! How will those hands that applaud (the plan) give an account of this treacherous step?”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled the details of the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Ambassadors of Oman, the UAE and Bahrain were at the White House event in Washington. The three countries do not recognise Israel as a legitimate state.