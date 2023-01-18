Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'dictatorial' Turkey

January 18, 2023 04:43 am | Updated January 17, 2023 11:03 pm IST - Stockholm

Pro-Kurdish activists in Stockholm who hanged an effigy of Turkey's president, further impeding Sweden's bid to join NATO, say their stunt aimed to draw attention to Ankara's "dictatorial" regime.

The brazen stunt in front of the city hall incensed Turkey, which is yet to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party and people accused of having ties to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup, before it approves Sweden's NATO aspirations.

Andreas, a 39-year-old Swede speaking to AFP on condition that his surname not be disclosed, showed a doll resembling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a rope still tied to his ankles.

He and four other activists from the pro-Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden hung the effigy by the feet.

The display was meant to mirror the grim end of Italy's late dictator Benito Mussolini in 1945, when his body was strung up after he was executed.

Presented as a reminder of the fate of "dictators", the action was staged and filmed before being posted on social media.

The provocation caused outrage.

Sweden's ambassador was summoned in Ankara, which denounced it as "terrorism".

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it "sabotage" and condemned a "mock execution of a foreign democratically-elected leader."

