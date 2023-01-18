ADVERTISEMENT

Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'dictatorial' Turkey

January 18, 2023 04:43 am | Updated January 17, 2023 11:03 pm IST - Stockholm

Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists.

AFP

Picture taken on January 16, 2023 in Stockholm, shows an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the back of a car of Andreas, 39-year-old, member of the Swedish solidarity committee for Rojava, in Stockholm. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pro-Kurdish activists in Stockholm who hanged an effigy of Turkey's president, further impeding Sweden's bid to join NATO, say their stunt aimed to draw attention to Ankara's "dictatorial" regime.

The brazen stunt in front of the city hall incensed Turkey, which is yet to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party and people accused of having ties to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup, before it approves Sweden's NATO aspirations.

Andreas, a 39-year-old Swede speaking to AFP on condition that his surname not be disclosed, showed a doll resembling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with a rope still tied to his ankles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He and four other activists from the pro-Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden hung the effigy by the feet.

The display was meant to mirror the grim end of Italy's late dictator Benito Mussolini in 1945, when his body was strung up after he was executed.

Presented as a reminder of the fate of "dictators", the action was staged and filmed before being posted on social media.

The provocation caused outrage.

Sweden's ambassador was summoned in Ankara, which denounced it as "terrorism".

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it "sabotage" and condemned a "mock execution of a foreign democratically-elected leader."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Sweden

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US