Envoys from five nations resuming nuclear talks

Focus on reviving the Iran deal

High-ranking diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain resumed talks on Saturday focused on bringing the United States back into their landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

The U.S. will not have a representative at the table when the diplomats meet in Vienna because former President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the country out of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018.

U.S. President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the deal, however, and a U.S. delegation in Vienna is taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from the other world powers acting as go-betweens.

The Biden administration is considering a rollback of some of the most stringent sanctions in a bid to get Iran back into compliance with the terms of the nuclear agreement, according to information from current and former U.S. officials.