Envoy Sun Weidong says China will win battle against coronavirus

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on February 17 asserted that China has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against coronavirus. The envoy said China has allocated RMB 80 billion to contain the disease and the government has sufficient resources and policy tools to cope with economic fluctuations following the epidemic.
He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Hubei Province, the epicentre of the epidemic, is coming down.
“China has full confidence that it will win the battle against coronavirus epidemic,” he told reporters.
He added that the outbreak has not been able to impact the strong fundamentals of China’s strong economy.
The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and killed 1,900 in China.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.