Enviromental group pulls up Bolsonaro

Paris

12 October 2021 22:38 IST

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused of “crimes against humanity” at the International Criminal Court

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused on Tuesday of “crimes against humanity” at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged role in the destruction of the Amazon.

Austrian environmental group Allrise asked for legal proceedings against Mr. Bolsonaro for actions “directly connected to the negative impacts of climate change around the world".

Advertising

Advertising